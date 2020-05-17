Madurai

People’s Watch condemns DMK

MADURAI

People’s Watch, a Madurai-based non-governmental organisation, has condemned the DMK for criticising Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam for allegedly humiliating its MPs when they met him recently to submit petitions received by them from the public on the problems faced during COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement, office-bearers of the NGO said the whole country was facing an extraordinary situation in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the DMK should avoid politicising the issue. It was unfortunate that former Union Ministers T.R. Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran had initiated a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against the Chief Secretary, they said.

There was no necessity to submit petitions in person when they could do so online. When government servants were working under pressure in this extraordinary situation, the opposition parties must refrain from such acts, they said.

