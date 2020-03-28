People’s Watch appreciates steps taken by administration

Expressing gratitude for the efforts taken by the district administration to check spread of COVID-19, People’s Watch, a Madurai based non-governmental organisation, has urged the State to also look into other areas that need to be addressed.

In a letter written to the district administration, the Executive Director of People’s Watch, Henri Tiphagne, condemned the use of force by police on the public.

Complaining against the use of lathi, he asked if the police had conducted any meeting with local resident welfare associations, to assist them.

He urged senior police officials to instruct their subordinates against the use of lathi, which he said was being used for a wrong purpose. In these times, there must be a trust in democracy and democratic policing rather than colonial policing, he said.

Further, he said that people were unable to venture out to buy essential commodities, due to excessive questioning by the police. People need to have access to markets and police must only ensure that personal distancing was being adhered to.

He suggested that the timing of the markets could be regulated and an open ground could be used to put up such markets.

Volunteers could be engaged to ensure law and order and they could be given protective gear, like masks and sanitisers.

The poor in the city were unable to maintain personal distancing as they live in small cramped spaces.

Places to accommodate such people must be taken up as an urgent measure. Also in addition to the Amma Canteens, more feeding centres must be opened for the needy, he said.

There was a large number of homeless people and migrant labour who were dependant on such canteens. The feeding centres may be safely located in schools and teachers could be identified and entrusted with the duty to run the centres.

In this time of emergency, he urged hospitals, both government and private to cater to the needs of patients.