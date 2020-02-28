‘People’s Right to Health violated by quacks, unrecognised medical practitioners’

28 February 2020 19:08 IST

Centre, State should keep a check on institutions offering invalid courses: HC

MADURAI

Dismissing a batch of petitions filed by practitioners holding an unrecognised medical diploma, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday observed that people’s Right to Health was violated and proper medical care denied by quacks and such medical practitioners.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana observed that the case of the petitioners was a classic case of students undergoing an unrecognised course and even after the completion of the course they had to linger around the court at the cost of their time, money and risk, for which they were not responsible.

Advertising

Advertising

“Eventually the life of the patient is at risk....The quality/faith in the medical education would come down significantly if the existence of these unrecognised medical certificates are permitted to be issued or granted... talented doctors are also put to jeopardy,” the judge said.

The Central and State governments should take the responsibility to keep a check on such institutes so that students were not admitted and given a diploma, which at the end turned out to be invalid or unrecognised. The students should also be cautious before choosing an institute, the court said.

Taking cognisance of the fact that the medical practice was not recognised, the court said the common man and aspiring students should be informed and awareness be created with regard to unrecognised courses. As this had caused serious prejudice to the lives of the young petitioners, the Central and State governments were directed to take immediate action against bogus institutes and keep a check on them.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by practitioners holding unrecognised diploma in Electropathy/Electro Homeopathy. The petitioners said they had completed a three-year diploma course and were practising the system of medicine.

They had sought recognition from Tamil Nadu Homeopathy Medical Council (TNHMC). But, their request was turned down. The practitioners moved the High Court challenging the decision of the TNHMC to turn down their request.