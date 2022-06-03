‘People’s movement for clean cities’ launched in Madurai
As part of the celebration of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary, ‘People’s movement for clean cities’ was launched and a series of events were held here and on Friday.
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurated a mass clean-up drive and awareness rally at M.G.R. Bus Stand in Mattuthavani.
Later he, along with Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, released an audio instruction on clean cities.
Best-performing conservancy workers received certificates of appreciation and mementoes from Mr. Moorthy, who also distributed cloth bags (manjaipai) to the public.
The conservancy workers, along with the public, took an oath to keep the city clean under ‘My Waste, My Responsibility’ tag.
Later, Mr. Moorthy flagged off an awareness rally taken out by students and conservancy workers from the bus stand to Flower Market.
Sapling planting
Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth took part in sapling planting events held at Periyar Bus Stand and Thirumalai Nayak Palace. She also flagged off a clean-up drive on the bus stand premises.
Ms. Ponvasanth and Mr. Kahlon distributed awareness pamphlets to the public at the bus stand.
