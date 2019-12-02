Thoothukudi’s people will teach the rulers a lesson, says Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi people will teach a fitting lesson to the rulers in the ensuing local body election for having miserably failed to expedite relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas, MP Kanimozhi has said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting rain-hit Muthiahpuram, Bharathi Nagar, M. Saveriarpuram, State Bank Colony, KTC Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar and Dhanasekaran Nagar on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said neither the officials nor the Minister had visited the rain-affected areas to assuage the people’s sufferings for the past two days caused by stagnant rainwater.

On the announcement of civic polls, Ms. Kanimozhi said the local body polls, which had been announced in the midst of a lot of confusions, should be conducted after rectifying the mix-ups.