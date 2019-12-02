Thoothukudi’s people will teach the rulers a lesson, says Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi people will teach a fitting lesson to the rulers in the ensuing local body election for having miserably failed to expedite relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas, MP Kanimozhi has said.
Speaking to reporters after visiting rain-hit Muthiahpuram, Bharathi Nagar, M. Saveriarpuram, State Bank Colony, KTC Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar and Dhanasekaran Nagar on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said neither the officials nor the Minister had visited the rain-affected areas to assuage the people’s sufferings for the past two days caused by stagnant rainwater.
On the announcement of civic polls, Ms. Kanimozhi said the local body polls, which had been announced in the midst of a lot of confusions, should be conducted after rectifying the mix-ups.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.