Madurai

Thoothukudi’s people will teach the rulers a lesson, says Kanimozhi

more-in

Thoothukudi people will teach a fitting lesson to the rulers in the ensuing local body election for having miserably failed to expedite relief and restoration work in the rain-affected areas, MP Kanimozhi has said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting rain-hit Muthiahpuram, Bharathi Nagar, M. Saveriarpuram, State Bank Colony, KTC Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar and Dhanasekaran Nagar on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said neither the officials nor the Minister had visited the rain-affected areas to assuage the people’s sufferings for the past two days caused by stagnant rainwater.

On the announcement of civic polls, Ms. Kanimozhi said the local body polls, which had been announced in the midst of a lot of confusions, should be conducted after rectifying the mix-ups.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 8:28:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/people-will-teach-a-lesson/article30140284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY