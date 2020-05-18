People who returned from Delhi quarantined

TIRUNELVELI

A total of 309 people, who had got stranded in Delhi for 56 days following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, arrived here on Monday by a special train.

The stranded passengers, who were from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts, reached here by the special train at 10.05 a.m. As many as 221 of them were from Tirunelveli district. They included 77 participants of the Tablighi Jamaath conference, who were taken to Sadakkathullah Appa College for quarantine. The others were taken to Government Siddha Medical College Hospital to be quarantined.

As Revenue, Police and Public Health department officials from Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts were waiting at Tirunelveli Junction, the Delhi returnees were taken in separate vehicles to be quarantined in their respective districts.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said all the passengers who reached here by the special train would be quarantined for two weeks even though they tested negative for COVID–19.