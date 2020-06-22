Many Madurai residents view solar eclipse from home

Residents and sky gazers across the city used glasses with solar filter and projectors-like mirrors to view the partial solar eclipse from home on Sunday.
T.V. Venkateswaran, senior scientist of Vigyan Prasar, said that the partial eclipse began at 10.17 a.m. and ended at 1.24 p.m. in Madurai. He said that the maximum eclipse occurred in Madurai at 11.46 a.m. when 26% of the disk of the sun was covered by the moon.
M. Rajesh, district president of Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF), said that it was something special to view the partial solar eclipse on Sunday as June 21 was the longest day in the year.
“But many people across the city used solar filtered glass0es to view the partial eclipse. They had bought these glasses last December when an annular solar eclipse was viewed in the city,” he said.
V. Vishnu Vardhan, who along with his children viewed the partial eclipse from Mariamman Teppakulam, said that his children were excited to view the eclipse after facing boredom for the past few weeks due to the lockdown.
M. O. Pandiarajan, a member of TNSF, said that around 50 residents of Muthupatti viewed the partial eclipse through his telescope with a strict enforcement of personal distancing norms.
