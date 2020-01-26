People urged to make full use of gram sabha meetings

THENI

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev participated in a gram sabha meeting at Govindapuram panchayat in Theni union on Sunday. She said that gram sabha meetings are held four times a year across 130 panchayats in the district and urged people to make full use of the platform.

Describing the gram sabha as a tool to bridge the gap between the villagers and the government, she welcomed grievances to be forwarded from the villagers.

She highlighted the importance of planting trees and safeguarding the environment and said that the district administration has been distributing over two lakh seed balls across foothills so far. She stressed the need to maintain water bodies through gram sabhas and advised people to use water judiciously. The Collector said that people should be aware of the various schemes in the government and how to apply for the benefits and advised newly elected representatives including panchayat ward members and chairman to work for the betterment of the village and its people.

“Gram sabha should ensure that as per government norms, rain water harvesting is installed in every house apart from looking for beneficiaries under schemes like green house,” she added.

Govindanagaram panchayat president R. Navaneethan, vice president D. Gopalakrishnan and DRDA project director P. Thilagavathi, took part in the meeting.

Gram sabha meetings were held in 306 village panchayats in Dindigul district and Collector M. Vijayalakshmi participated in the meeting at Thennampatti panchayat in Vadamadurai union. She said that gram sabha meetings should focus on bringing the people’s issues to the notice of the officials and added that the state government has been focusing on rural development through many beneficial schemes.

The Collector encouraged elected representatives to work towards the overall upliftment of the village by ensuring basic amenities. She stressed on the need to maintain a clean village and advised people against open defecation.