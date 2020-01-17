People throng tourism spots

People thronged various picnic spots on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal here on Friday. They went to Mukkombu, Butterfly Park and Kallanai from Tiruchi and other nearby districts to spend time with their friends and relatives.

Mukkombu or Upper Anaicut witnessed a steady stream of visitors right from the morning. The crowd swelled in the evening, officials said. Flow of water in the Cauvery, unlike last year, added flavour to the festivity. They spent time at the amusement park and the garden. Several of them brought food and snacks. Youngsters and children preferred to enjoy the day by swimming in the river while some attempted to fish.

‘We came here from Karur as my daughter lives in Tiruchi. We used to spend time at Mukkombu on Kaanum Pongal every year. Like making Pongal, it has become a family tradition,’ said M. Seethalakshmi, a visitor.

For some, the spot was the last stop before returning home in the holiday season. ‘We came to Tiruchi to spend time with our grandparents,’ said S. Sujatha, who works in Chennai.

An official of the Public Works Department said 3,530 tickets were sold on Friday. ‘Tickets were sold at ₹ 5 each. Parking fee for two and four-wheelers was collected separately. The total revenue stood at ₹ 30,050,’ he said. The number of visitors was significantly lower this year than in previous years, he added.

The Tropical Butterfly Conservatory, a popular picnic spot at Melur near Srirangam, overflowed with the arrival of a large number of people from Tiruchi. Puliyancholai and Pachamalai too witnessed a steady stream of visitors. A total of 2,587 visitors spent the day at the conservatory.

Thanjavur

The Big Temple was the prime spot for the ‘Kaanum Pongal’ revellers as the Sivaganga Park was closed by the corporation for renovation under the Smart City Project.

As the number of visitors swelled, the police was forced to close Big Temple Road for heavy vehicles and directed visitors to park their vehicles near the flyover traffic signal.

Raja Rajan Manimandapam on Tiruchi Road near the Collector’s camp office, the Iravatheswarar temple at Dharasuram in Kumbakonam too attracted a huge crowd.

Meanwhile, women took part in a ‘kolam’ contest organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Thanjavur Tourism Promotion Council and Inner Wheel. The ‘kolam’ drawn by Bhuvaneswari of Medical College Road was adjudged the best among 200 entries. ‘Kolams’ drawan by Rajeshwari of Nanjikottai Road and Vijaya Thyagarajan of West Street were adjudged as the second and third best. Gifts were presented to all participants, said honorary secretary, INTACH, Thanjavur, S.Muthukumar.

Tiruvarur

A sports and oratorical competitions were held at Rishiyur village panchayat near Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district. The events began with planting of saplings, followed by cooking competition for women, sports events for children, youth and adult. An oratorical contest for school students was also held.