People throng shrines and tourist hubs to welcome New Year

January 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

All major places of worship in Thoothukudi district were filled with devotees from far and near since Saturday night to welcome the New Year.

After two years of restrictions due to COVID-19, residents and tourists thronged the shrines with their friends and families.

Churches started drawing crowds and special mass prayers began from 11 p.m. and went on till the small hours on Sunday.

In Tiruchendur, pilgrims started lining up at Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple from 11 p.m.. According to HR&CE officials, the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 1 a.m. on Sunday in view of New Year. At 1.30 a.m., Viswaroopa darshan was conducted followed by udaya marthanda abishekam to the presiding deity at 4 a.m. .

The devotees, after darshan, took a dip in the sea. Through out the day, the rush inside the temple was so long that a large posse of police was deployed to regulate the devotees. The temple administration had made elaborate arrangements and drinking water, and toilet facilities were in place, officials said.

Police patrol teams were deployed across the district and SP L Balaji Saravanan supervised the arrangements.

Kanniyakumari

Tourists from different places gathered in the district and clapped and welcomed as the sun rose at 6.35 a.m. on the first day of the year.

Marking the 23rd anniversary of Thiruvalluvar statue, which was installed here by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the literary circle and other officials from the Tourism Department garlanded a miniature of the statue at a function held here on Sunday.

As renovation works were under way at the statue, people could not reach the spot in boats.

Many other tourist spots, including waterfalls at Theerparappu and other locations, were filled with tourists. Vehicular movement got choked at several stretches and police had to intervene and regulate.

Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

In Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts too, public celebrated New Year by visiting the famous shrines. In Courtallam, a long queue was visible at all waterfalls on the first day of New Year. Hoteliers, tourist taxi operators and share auto drivers expressed satisfaction over the rides due to the overwhelming crowd at the tourist spots.