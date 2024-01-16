People throng picnic spots to celebrate ‘Kanum’ Pongal

January 16, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thousands of people camped at the picnic spots in the four southern districts on Tuesday to celebrate ‘Kanum’ Pongal with sumptuous food to spend the day.

As the people would camp at the picnic spots with their families, friends and the relatives mainly with non-vegetarian dishes to celebrate ‘kanum’ Pongal, all the scenic places close to the Western Ghats like Papanasam, Manimuthar, Kalakkad, Thirukkurunkudi etc. were just overflowing with a huge crowd on Tuesday.

As the Tamirabharani river that descends from the Western Ghats to touch the ground at Papansam, hundreds of people from various parts of the district spent the day there.

Even though the park on the lap of the Manimuthar dam is in a state of neglect with broken statues, dry fountains and wild growth etc., the visitors cleaned the spaces where they camped and enjoyed the day. Even though there is a proposal to renovate this park with good facilities and adventure sports, there is no sign of starting the work in near future.

Since all the waterbodies in the district have a decent storage of water after the mid-December downpour, the people spent their day near these irrigation tanks as well as part of the ‘Kanum’ Pongal celebrations. The entire watercourse of the Tamirabharani too attracted a decent crowd.

Places like Hare Island, New Harbour Beach, Roach Park, Rajaji Park, Ammanpuram Spring, Kattabomman Fort in Panchalankurichi etc. in Thoothukudi district were overflowing with visitors.

As more than 70 cows and bulls, all belonging to 12 native breeds, are being maintained in a ‘Goushala’ near Thoothukudi, special pujas were performed there to thank the cattle, which were fed with bananas and august tree leaves.

All waterfalls in Courtallam viz. Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls, Gundar, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi and Adavinainar Dams too attracted a huge crowd from Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. Since the waterfalls of Courtallam had a decent flow of water, visitors had a refreshing bath.

All picnic spots, including international tourist destination of Kanniyakumari, were virtually submerged by the visitors. Considering the comfort of the tourists and and to avoid crowding, Poompuhar Shipping Corporation operating ferries to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and nearby Thiruvalluvar statue had made arrangements for an increased number of services.

Almost all beaches, dams, Thirparappu Falls and other scenic spots received a decent crowd on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses operated special buses to all these places where the police had made elaborate security arrangements. Those who created ruckus under the influence of alcohol were either asked to move out of these places or taken into custody till evening.

