People throng, markets, shops in Dindigul for Pongal

January 14, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

With the festival spirit kicking in, markets and commercial establishments were crowded as people went about their Pongal checklist.

On a sweet note, sugarcane sellers had stationed themselves on vantage points on Round Road, Main Road, AMC Road, Tiruchi Road, at Gandhi Market and farmers’ market. Trucks and lorries of sugarcanes from fields unloaded them to retailers who cropped up on arterial roads catering to customers. A bundle comprising 10 canes were sold anywhere between ₹500 to ₹700.

As part of the customary items bought for Pongal, turmeric plants were sold between ₹30 and ₹50 depending upon its size. It is tied around the mud or brass pots in which Pongal is prepared as part of the rituals.

Vendors selling white and yellow flowers — koorai poo and poosani poo (pumpkin flower) respectively — were seen seated next to sugarcane and flower vendors so as to lure customers while some others also sold mango and neem leaves.

“It is done in the hope to bring prosperity into lives,” said R. Kamalathaal, a vendor on Main Road who sold a bunch for ₹10 to ₹20.

Heavy rush was experienced at markets in Palani, Oddanchatram as well.

Demand for coconuts and bananas soared as prices were hiked to an extra ₹20 than usual days. It was a costly affair at the flower market with a kg of jasmine being sold at ₹4,000. A. Sahayam, treasurer, Dindigul Poo Commission Mandi Varthagagal Sangam, said that a kg of mullai was sold for ₹2,500 while one kg of jaathi poo was priced at ₹2,200.

“A kg of sevanthi and samangi was sold at ₹150 and a kg of paneer rose cost ₹200. While one kg of arali was priced at ₹500,” he noted. He added that the prices of flowers have been higher than usual owing to the cold weather. “The festive season has only hiked the prices further, but it is expected to return to normal rates within 10 days,” said Mr. Sahayam.

Eager shoppers also thronged shops to buy new dresses as per custom. The heavy crowd led to traffic snarls on Bazaar Street, Main Road, East and West Car Streets, especially in the evening.