People throng markets; neglect COVID warnings

Tirunelveli

Even as the district administrations of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, ably supported by doctors, para-medical teams and health workers were working hard to save the people from the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to them to stay in their homes, large movement of public on Sunday, shattered the officials and kept the police on toes.

Brushing aside all the precautionsair, residents thronged meat shops in Tirunelveli from as early as 7 a.m. As a result, a very few police personnel, who were on duty at that hour, remained helpless. Though some of the shopkeepers attempted to regulate the crowd, it appeared to have fallen on deaf ears, a policeman said.

If it was bad here, the situation looked worse in the neighbouring Thoothukudi district, where the residents surrounded fish markets. All the circles and boxes, which were formed on the ground as part of personal distancing were neglected by the consumers.

When police personnel attempted to regulate, many consumers, not in a mood to obey, only tried to move forward and thronged the shops. For at least, three hours, the residents were seen arriving in large numbers on two-wheelers and in their cars.

The consumers were heard telling the police personnel that they had come out only to purchase essentials and the curfew was lifted from 6.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., However, when police explained to them to maintain distance, they refused to do so. Only at around noon, did the crowds disperse as the meat and fish were sold out.

Health workers were concerned about such a huge turnout and hoped the administration took a stern action. Expecting the public to adhere to self-discipline would not work. The officials should deploy more policemen and impose fines on the shopkeepers for allowing such crowds in the markets.