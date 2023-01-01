ADVERTISEMENT

People throng major tourist spots in Ramanathapuram district to welcome New Year

January 01, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees waiting to have a darshan at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Large number of devotees from many States and from different districts within Tamil Nadu thronged at the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram to welcome the new year on Sunday.

After taking a dip in the Agni Theertham past midnight, the pilgrims started lining up inside the corridors of the famous temple. Lodges and home stays in the tourist spot was full.

In Pamban, Verkodu, Thangachimadam and other major churches, special prayers and mass service were conducted since Saturday night. Fishermen colonies in the region welcomed the new year by decorating their boats with lights.

A fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were gone, the people came to the streets and enjoyed together in welcoming the new year.

The Pamban bridge witnessed heavy traffic throughout the night. The tourist spots in Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and other places near Rameswaram was also houseful.

In neighbouring Sivaganga district, the famous Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Temple in Pillayarpatti near Tirupathur witnessed huge turnout. Around 500 police personnel were deployed to regulate the devotees. Special pujas and abishekams were performed on the occasion. Public from other States and from Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka also had a darshan at the shrine.

