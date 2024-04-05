GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People should choose between those who fulfil poll promises and those fail to do so: Selvaperunthagai

April 05, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

State Congress president, K. Selvaperunthagai, has appealed to the people to choose between the BJP Government in the Centre which has not fulfilled its election promises and DMK party -- of the INDIA bloc -- whose Government has implemented new schemes which they had not even been promised during the Assembly polls.

Addressing an election meeting in favour of Congress candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat here on Friday, he said that Modi Government promised to deposit ₹15 lakh in everyone’s account, but took away ₹21,000 crore by way of fines for not maintianing minimum balance in bank accounts.

Besides, it had not brought down the fuel prices as promised, but instead has increased it manifold. Similarly, 2 crore jobs every year turned out to an empty slogan.

But, the DMK Government has given free bus ride to women and ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women as per its poll promise. Besides, it was giving free breakfast to school students and ₹1,000 monthly assistance to girl students under Puthimai Penn scheme, which were not promised during election.

The INDIA bloc was fighting the election with the faith in the people, while the NDA believed in machines and central agencies to win election.

The Modi Government has ruined the fireworks industry in the guise of pollution and no proper plan to make the industry safer for workers.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also blamed the increase in power tariffs to the previous AIADMK Government agreeing for the Uday scheme. “Former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa had not signed the agreement as she knew that the rights of the State over power sector will be snatched,” he said.

