People shop with enthusiasm on Deepavali eve

November 11, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
People throng South Masi Street in Madurai for last-minute shopping on the eve of Deepavali.

People throng South Masi Street in Madurai for last-minute shopping on the eve of Deepavali. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

People from various parts of the district thronged the bazaar areas in the Madurai city to complete their last-day shopping before Deepavali on Saturday.

Around five to six streets surrounding the Vilakkuthoon were filled with heads rushing in all directions to buy things that were on display on the streets.  

Despite the downpour of rain for about an hour around noon, people continued shopping enthusiastically. Most of the roads in the bazaar area were filled with roadside hawkers selling products like utensils, brooms, floor mats, clothes, household and fancy items, etc.

The last-day shopping before Deepavali has become a ritual for people, vendors said.

Though many shoppers opted for the eleventh hour before the festival due to the nature of their jobs, many wilfully prefer the last day shopping to enjoy the crowd and the chaos that engulf the area, police personnel on duty said.

S. Manikavel, who is a resident of Madurai, said that many people who have fond memories of shopping in the bazaar before the festival would have migrated to different cities for their jobs. 

“Mostly such people would visit their hometown when the festival nears, that is one of the reasons why the bazaar streets like South Masi Street and East Masi Street are crowded the day before Deepavali,” he added.  

“This gives me a nostalgic feeling and reminds me of the time when I used to visit the streets during my childhood days along with my mother holding her hands to buy clothes,” said A. Kavya, a techie working in Bengaluru.  

“Rather than bursting crackers, spending a few days with my family in my hometown and revisiting all the places where I have been to during my childhood fulfil the festival,” she added.

Eateries all along the bazaar area were inundated with sweets and other snacks. The sight of many people filling up their bags with sweets itself was delicious. The exciting part about shopping that anyone could recall is the presence of children who pester their parents to get them some toys or eateries.

