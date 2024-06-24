People responsible for Kallakurichi hooch tragedy roaming scot-free, says AIADMK

AIADMK functionaries led by former Ministers Sellur K. Raju and R.B. Udayakumar staged a protest here on Monday condemning the DMK government for not showing any urgency in holding the people responsible for the death of more than 50 villagers in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy accountable.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seemed to be furious about acting against the perpetrators when he released press reports and met media, but only the sidekicks were arrested by the police, whereas the main heads, with ruling party connections were still roaming free, the protesters alleged.

Despite witnessing similar deaths due to illicit liquor consumption in Marakkanam and Chengalpattu in the previous years, the DMK government seemed to have not learned anything from the past mistakes. “Had there been any action, we would not have lost the 57 lives now,” the protesters said.

Mr. Raju said the incident that had happened could not be reversed, but the actions of government post-measures should have at least been expedited to bring to book those responsible for the tragedy. “While departmental actions were taken against the Collector and police officials, what happened to the perpetrators who were well-entrenched into this hooch business,” he added.

Mr. Udayakumar accused Mr. Stalin for not allowing the opposition party members to raise the issue and discuss it in the assembly. “AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy obliged to the Speaker’s instruction not to continue with the topic. But, the next day, even after announcing beforehand, the permission to discuss the issue was denied. Why should a Chief Minister who claims to have done everything to deal with the issue avoid discussion on it,” he said.

Former Mayor V.V. Rajan Chellappa was present at the protest.