People resort to agitation

DINDIGUL
A road blockade agitation here took the police by surprise as a large number of people, including women from as many as 30 hamlets, resorted to a stir in which vehicular movement was affected for about three hours on the Sempatti-Batlagundu stretch on Tuesday.
After the widespread rains along the western ghats, there was a good inflow to Kudaganaaru. The villagers in and around the area were jubilant as they were witnessing water flow after seven years. However, the farmers under the Rajavaikal Farmers' Association and Periyar Dam Retrieval Association insisted on suspending the water flow from Kudaganaaru immediately.
Even as officials arrived and pacified, the agitators insisted on talking only with the Collector. After persuasion, the farmers agreed to have a peace meeting with the leadership of the Revenue Divisional Officer.
For about three hours, vehicles were diverted. About 75 police personnel and senior officers from the district were deployed to ensure that there were no untoward incidents.
