People remain indoors, comply with restrictions

Bus stands and roads wear a deserted look on total lockdown day

Major arterial roads and public places in Madurai wore a deserted look on Sunday as the residents stayed indoors in compliance with the complete lockdown imposed by the State government.

After several months, the government imposed complete lockdown on Sunday, in the wake of rising COVID-19 positive cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

All major bus stands - Mattuthavani, Arapalayam and Periyar - remained empty. All commercial establishments, markets, and shops were closed.

But essential services such as supply of milk, distribution of newspapers, operation of ambulances, other allied medical support and vehicles carrying agricultural produce were allowed to operate during the complete lockdown.

Police personnel were deployed in all major spots and junctions to restrict the public movement. With Sunday being an auspicious day, many weddings took place in a low-key manner. The police permitted movement of vehicles for weddings only after the residents showed the invitation cards as proof.

Restaurants and small eateries were open but gave only food packets within the stipulated timings mentioned by the government. Amma Unavagams, which were functioning on Sunday, saw a good turnout of customers.

Collector T. Anbalagan said that the residents largely complied with the norms and stayed indoors. The Collector visited Goripalayam, Periyar bus stand and Kamarajar Salai to monitor movement of vehicles. During the inspection, he warned vehicle users to not be outdoors unnecessarily. He also slapped fine against those who did not wear face masks. He insisted that the public must compulsorily wear face masks, maintain personal distance from each other and avoid travelling to crowded places.

‘Tests increased’

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the local body has increased the number of tests conducted in the city. Containment measures were strictly enforced in containment streets where COVID-19 positive cases were reported.