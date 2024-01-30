People pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at museum

January 30, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

On the occasion of 76th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, people paid floral tributes to the statue and memorial of Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai.

Students and people visited the memorial to pay respects. Readings of Gandhi’s writings, his contribution to the Indian freedom movement, and his ideology were explained to the people.

Members of the civil society organisations who visited the memorial said the history of Gandhi was being distorted for the political party’s own political mileage under the current government.

Writer Arunan said, “While Gandhi’s religious belief was secular, people were being wrongly guided that he was against other beliefs. Gandhi considered unity and the idea of democracy more important than all other beliefs.”

“Assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Godse was one of the biggest blows to the nation, as the one who practised non-violence throughout his life was killed in a violent way,” he added.

Other events like inter-religious prayer, drama, and reading were organised at the memorial.

The memorial in Madurai holds an important place in the history of Gandhi as this monument was set up after the assassination of Gandhi. During his lifetime, Gandhi visited Madurai five times during 1919, 1921, 1927, 1934 and in 1946.

It was here in Madurai in 1921 Gandhi changed his attire for lifetime from regular dress to dhoti.

