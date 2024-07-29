GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People opposing toll stage walkout of peace committee meeting

Published - July 29, 2024 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Members of Kappalur tollgate opposition organisation walked out of a peace committee meeting organised at the Collector’s office on Monday as they could not arrive at a consensus.  

After the organisation announced that shops will down shutters in Tirumangalam and nearby areas on July 30, the district administration invited them for the peace committee meeting to discuss their grievance in the presence of Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P.Moorthy.  

Kannan, a member of the opposition organisation, speaking to media after staging the walkout, said the officials were not accepting their demand to shut down the toll gate or shift to a new location.  

“Mr. Moorthy says they will assure that local vehicles will not be charged at the toll plaza, but he was not ready to make it official,” he said.  

Since there were no on-record statements for the decision taken in 2020, the National Highways Authority of India charged 50% of the toll recently, he added.  

“Since the administration is not ready to cede to our demand, we have no other way than to proceed with the strike,” he said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.