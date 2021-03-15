Madurai

‘People must be protected from bad forces’

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar campaigning in Tirumangalam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

This election is a ‘dharma yudh,’ said AIADMK Tirumangalam candidate and Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar here on Monday.

Speaking at an election rally after filing nominations before the Returning Officer, he compared the AIADMK’s poll manifesto to an ‘akshayapathra’ (an inexhaustible vessel), and that of DMK’s to ‘Neer vatriya kinaru’ (a well gone dry).

Mr. Udayakumar said that the election was important for the AIADMK and the allies, as people should be protected from the clutches of evil forces who had been misleading the voters. In an apparent reference to DMK president M K Stalin, he said, “Some people have this habit of stepping out only during elections and remaining indoors when people face a crisis,” he said.

In another context, he called the DMK an opposing force and AMMK betrayers.

