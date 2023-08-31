People moving away from nature has led to challenges of climate change: Revenue Minister

August 31, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Rajapalayam

People moving a long way away from nature has now forced them to face the challenges of climate change, said Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at the Carbon Neutral Rajapalayam workshop held here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr. Ramachandran said that people used to move in non-polluting vehicles like bicycles. “We used to sleep outside the house on cots. But, every household now has an air conditioner, even for a small room,” he rued.

When the government was trying to promote growing at least one tree per house, people were focused on encroachching at least one foot of the street. “If buildings are constructed by encroaching around all tanks how will the birds come there,” he asked.

He said that survey of many supply channels which used to be 8 feet to 10 feet wide have revealed that they have been reduced to one to two feet. “Then how will the tanks around us get water,” he questioned.

He said if the entire Virudhunagar district has got something in abundance, then it is the hot climatic condition which can be tapped to produce renewable energy.

Stating that people were solely responsible for all the present day environmental degradation, he said that only if people reformed, things will fall in place for better days.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu said that many wild animals, like black buck, foxes which were available in plenty in Virudhunagar district in the past have vanished. “People should realise that the globe was not only for the human beings but also for all the species,” he said. He urged the people to start their little efforts to conserve the nature immediately.

Minister for Environment Siva. V. Meyyanathan, said that Tamils had been handling the environment very well. “They used to worship the nature. And that is all we need to do to preserve it,” he said.

He stressed on taking efforts to reduce green house gases. “The power we use is emitting carbon ... the air-conditioner we use also emit carbon,” he said. If the carbon emission is not reduced by 43% by 2030, people cannot escape from the impact of climate change, he said.

Tamil Nadu was in the forefront in fighting challenges climate change through Green Tamil Nadu Mission, he said. “We need to increase the forest cover in the State by 12 lakh square km,” he added.

If Rajapalayam and its surrounding villages increase green cover, 50% of the challenges of climate changes are reduced, he added. Efforts have been taken to increase the contribution of renewable energy to 43%, he said.

Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Director, Department of Environment and Climate Change Deepak S. Bilgi and Nirmala Raja, wife of Ramco Chairman, P.R. Venketrama Raja, also spoke.