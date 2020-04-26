People make lockdown total in districts

TIRUNELVELI

The four-day total lockdown, which commenced here on Sunday, was total as residents stayed indoors throughout the day. With the rise in COVID-19 virus in different parts of the State, the government had announced total lockdown to ensure breaking the chain of virus spread. As there were reports of community spread among residents, the officials decided to tighten up the movement of people by implementing total lockdown.

Earlier, when the district administration and the civic authorities permitted residents to move around to procure vegetables and other essential commodities till 1 p.m. people violated the basic safety protocols in public places and were not cooperating with the officials.

The police had suggested for a total lockdown, which according to them, would make people stay home. Allowing people to move out of their dwellings during the early hours only precipitated the pandemic to spread faster.

“We have no clue since people from even the containment zone stepped out. This meant they may be carriers and could spread the virus. Hence, to prevent this, the government was informed to tighten up...” police officers said.

The intensified lockdown would continue for the next three days. This would be very effective, they hoped.

As the COVID-19 had hit the normal life since March 24, many people who had planned to celebrate functions such as marriages and birthdays, had to either postpone or conduct them in a low key manner. On Sunday, at least five weddings took place in the homes of the bridegrooms, officials said.

In one wedding held in Tirunelveli Town area, only seven persons, including the bride and the groom, were present at the marriage. It was all over in less than 15 minutes, a family member said.

In another wedding that took place in the district, instead of the gold chain, which is normally tied as ' thali' it was replaced with the traditional thalikodi. The family members said that as the shops were shut, the gold chain could not be purchased.

“As and when normalcy was restored, the thalikodi would be replaced with a chain by having a function at our native temple,” he added.

In the neighbouring Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi too, the lockdown was full. Even essential commodities shops had downed shutters. Till last Sunday, meat shops and fish stalls were opened. However, the intensified lockdown kept the residents off roads that bus stands and make shift markets also wore a deserted look.

The public support for the fight against COVID-19 was total and there was every possibility that the virus spread would certainly break soon, health officials noted.