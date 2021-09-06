People line up to submit grievance petitions

People at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday to submit their grievance petitions.

They reach out to officials seeking action at the Collectorate

Though the official grievance redressal meeting has not been taking place at the Collectorate due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a plenty of people from across the district reached out to the collectorate officials and handed over their petitions here on Monday.

S. Ganeshan, a 30-year old physically-challenged person, brought a petition seeking a tricycle. He said, “The tricycle I have been using got broken recently and hence, I have requested a new one. COVID-19 has been tough on people like us. Before the pandemic, I was taking tuition classes for schoolchildren. Now, there is no possibility for employment of any kind. This cycle would at least help me move around on my own.”

An elderly couple from the city, who belonged to the Panimalar Kalai Mandram, came seeking opportunities for conducting awareness programmes in a few villages in the district.

K.S. Mani, 75, who leads the group of 6 artists, said, “For the past one and a half years, most of the small-scale cultural programmes and awareness programmes conducted by the Collectorate in the rural sides have not been happening due to the COVID-19 protocols. We request the district administration to restart some of them and provide us with employment. We can start doing dramas and performances about COVID-19 awareness and reduction of plastic usage.”

V. Saravanan from West Masi Street petitioned for a new building for an anganwadi in Melavasal. He said, “The anganwadi is currently functioning without proper structural facilities. There are asbestos sheets used in some corners. If it is shifted to a proper building, it will be beneficial for the children there who mostly come from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

A group of residents from Kurunji Nagar near Madakulam Main Road approached the Collectorate seeking to clear an encroachment on their street.

R Navaneedhakrishnan, one of the residents said, “Our way out to the road is blocked by this extension from a private building. Essential services like ambulance and milk delivery are affected due to it. We have approached both the Collectorate and the Corporation, to help us in this regard.”