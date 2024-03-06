ADVERTISEMENT

People Liberation Party to back DMK

March 06, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

People Liberation Party founder and former MLA S.K. Murugavel Rajan on Wednesday said that the party will back the DMK and INDIA Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing mediapersons at a press meet held in Madurai, Mr. Rajan said that the party will back the DMK party irrespective of whether they would be allotted a seat and get to contest in the general elections or not.

Mr. Rajan slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre. The upcoming general elections were critical and the BJP should be voted out of power otherwise it would lead to dictatorship, he said.

He said that the BJP had been acting against the principles of democracy and secularism and was against the interests of minorities. Tamil was being ignored, Sanskrit was being promoted and there was Hindi imposition. The main objective will be to work to oust BJP from power, he said.

