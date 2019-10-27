People join hands to clean Kodikulam tank

In an initiative to spread awareness of protection and maintenance of waterbodies, about 100 volunteers, including school children, police personnel and volunteers from DHAN Foundation, wielded brooms and baskets in a bid to clean the Kodikulam tank on Alagarkoil Road on Friday.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham, who participated in the initiative, said it was important to ensure the clean upkeep of waterbodies. “Waterbodies are treated as garbage dumps. This must stop and tanks and ponds should be maintained as water conserving facilities,” he said.

Police personnel also have the responsibility of taking part in people-friendly initiatives. “We are happy to lend a hand in such awareness drives, as the police personnel are also part of a society,” he said.

Lily Grace, Assistant Commissioner (Law and Order), Anna Nagar, said, “People must be aware of importance of maintaining waterbodies and harmful single-use plastics. Cleanliness drives should not be a one-day affair but the process should continue as a process. Only then will it bring about a change for the better.”

Students of Don Bosco School, volunteers from Centre for Urban Water Resources, DHAN, HCL Foundation and villagers from Kodikulam took part in the initiative.