People in Theni district asked to stay away from Periyar river

Published - July 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Collector, R.V. Shajeevana, has warned people from venturing into the Mullaiperiyar river due to release of higher quantum of water from the dam.

In a statement, the Collector said that following heavy rain due to intensified Southwest monsoon, 1,267 cusecs of water was being released fom Periyar dam. Hence, people living along the river between Lower Camp and Kunnor should not get into the river for bathing and washing clothes,” she added.

The Collector instructed officials to create awareness on safety issue among the people living along the river.

CONNECT WITH US