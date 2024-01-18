GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People hope that BJP will reduce price of fuel ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Congress MP

January 18, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Expectations are high among the people that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre would think about reducing the price of fuel and gas ahead of the Parliamentary elections, said Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the Virudhunagar MP said that the BJP Government at the Centre had ignored the sufferings of the poor and the middle class due to high price of fuel and gas for the last nine-and-a-half years. The Government had only favoured the corporates and business giants all these years, he charged.

With the interim-budget slated to be presented soon, the expectation was high among the public that the BJP would reduce the price fuel in view of the election.

On the reduced budgetary allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Mr. Tagore said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 had said that the scheme was a historical blunder.

“The Government is giving slow poison to the scheme with reduced allocation so as to kill it”, he added.

Exemption from NEET

When asked about the election manifesto of the Congress party for the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Tagore said that Tamil Nadu Congress Committee would insist on exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and would implement it in future.

On Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi’s recent comment on Saint Poet Tiruvalluvar, the Congress MP said that Mr. Ravi had brought disrepute to the post of Governor and was behaving like a State leader of Bharatiya Janata Party.

To a question regarding the recent leaked audio clip purportedly related to 2G Scam case, Mr. Tagore said that all those who were accused in the case have been acquitted by the court of law. “BJP State president K. Annamalai is only trying to divert the attention of the people from pressing problems like fuel and gas price and unemployment,” he said.

