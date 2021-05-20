‘People happy with Siddha treatment’

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan at the Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre at The American College in Madurai on Thursday.

Madurai

20 May 2021 18:54 IST

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, who inspected the Siddha COVID-19 Care Centre at The American College here on Thursday, said that people were happy with the Siddha treatment.

In a press release, he said that EMG Yadava Women’s College had 110 beds, and The American College 200 beds - the two Siddha COVID-19 Centres functioning in Madurai. Works were under way to convert Nehru Vidyalaya in Anaiyur into a Siddha Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

In the two existing centres, patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms were undergoing treatment. Siddha doctors were working in both the centres round the clock on shifts. A patient had to undergo treatment at these centres for 10 to 14 days. Yoga was also taught for the patients.

Twenty-three patients have been discharged after complete recovery from Yadava College, and 75 were undergoing treatment. Similarly, 45 patients were undergoing treatment at The American College. Hence, those who have mild symptoms could get treatment at these centres, said the Commissioner.