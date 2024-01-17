People from far and near throng Alanganallur to watch jallikattu

January 17, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (January 17) inaugurated the World famous Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai district. The event passed off largely incident free.

A total of 84 people, including bull tamers, bull owners, spectators, police personnel and ambulance staff, suffered minor injuries. Ten cases were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

Mr. Udhayanidhi inaugurated the event at around 7.15 a.m. in the presence of Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy. Collector M.S. Sangeetha administered a pledge to the bull tamers for a fair conduct of the event.

As many as 810 bulls and 500 tamers participated in 10 rounds of the event which concluded by 6 p.m.

Karthik of Karuppayurani in Madurai district was adjudged the best bull tamer. He won the first prize, a car, for taming 18 bulls. A bull belonging to Guna of Tiruchi district was adjudged the best bull. He also received a car as first prize.

Mr. Moorthy distributed prizes to the winners in the presence of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, MLAs A. Venkatesan and M. Boominathan. The prizes ranged from cars, motorcycles, cycles, gold coins, silver coins, almirahs, travel bags, etc.

Adequate number of police personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure safety of the people. Fifteen ambulances and fire tenders were stationed at the venue. A team from the Indian Red Cross Society assisted the injured. Animal Husbandry Department officials examined the bulls. The bull tamers underwent medical check-up and the bulls underwent fitness tests in order to take part in the jallikattu.

People from far and near thronged the arena to catch a glimpse of the traditional sport. They turned up at the venue as early as 5 a.m. to get a vantage point at the gallery to watch the sport. Some people perched on rooftops and few tried to sneak into makeshift galleries to occupy the seats.

People from other States also watched the event. Foreigners got to witness the event as part of the cultural tour organised by the Tourism Department. Politicians cutting across party lines and celebrities also watched the day-long event.

