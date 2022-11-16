People expect officials to provide better services, says PIL plea

November 16, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the response of the State on a public interest litigation petition filed by a retired government employee alleging rampant corruption in Madurai Corporation.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response to the petition filed by S.S. Jagadeesh of Madurai, a retired Tahsildar, who said the authorities would take action on the petitions submitted to Madurai Corporation only after a bribe was offered. Otherwise, they would keep the petitions pending, he alleged.

He said in 2019, the court had passed a series of directions to the Corporation to curb irregularities and corrupt practices. It had directed the authorities to set up vigilance booths in the front desk of all Corporation offices and buildings to enable the public to submit their complaints and install CCTV cameras.

The petitioner complained that even after three years, the court directions had not been wholly implemented. Also, there were no display boards in the offices stating that offering and receiving bribe were offences.

Further, he complained about encroachments on Corporation properties. The Corporation should initiate swift action against the corrupt activities and evict encroachers from its properties.

The work performance of officials should be monitored effectively and periodically. The authorities were duty-bound to inspect it. The performance of the employees should be recorded. The court directions should be implemented effectively, he said, adding the residents were expecting the government officials to perform in a better manner and provide better services to the people.