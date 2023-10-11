ADVERTISEMENT

People cheated by gold finance company seek intervention of Ramanathapuram SP

October 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Residents with petition demanding action against a gold finance company in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A decade after they were cheated by a gold finance company, several victims have sought the intervention of Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai in getting back their gold.

The victims, mostly fishermen and fisherwomen, led by M. Karunamoorthi district secretary of Kadal Thozhilargal Sangam, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, submitted a petition to the SP during the special grievances redressal meeting held here on Wednesday.

An elderly woman, Muthulakshmi, said she had pledged the gold jewellery taken from her three married daughters with Selvi Gold Finance company. Despite having paid one of the loans, the finance company had not returned the gold jewellery.

“As I was not able to return the gold jewellery given to my daughters during their marriages, the sons-in-law have sent my daughters back to my house. I have been struggling to feed my daughters and their children,” she added.

In the petition, Mr. Karunamoorthi said Selvi Gold Finance, run by R.P. Kannan, received repayment of gold loan from many persons and issued receipts for them. “But for the last 10 years, the company not returned the gold..”

After the victims lodged a complaint with the Collector and SP, the District Crime Branch registered a case against Kannan in 2013. Kannan, who was out on bail, made several promises to the people who had pledged the gold, but did not keep them.

Mr. Karunamoorthi said after the case was taken up by the court, the DCB washed its hands of the case. The poor fisherwomen now found it difficult to raise loans for the education and marriage of their wards and even to meet their medical expenses.

