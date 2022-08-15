People can decide on developmental works of their villages: Collector

People should make the best use of grama sabha meetings which empower them to make decisions on the developmental works of their villages, said Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interacting with the people of Kottaiyur Panchayat in the presence of the panchayat president Renugadevi, he said that Government treats all people on equal footing and provides basic amenities according to their needs.

The power of the officials and elected representatives is drawn from the citizens and the real power lies with the citizens, he said.

The people can evaluate the works done and the works to be done in their villages, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the school management committees gave equal representations to the women, the Collector said that when local people pay attention to the schools, the schools wold naturally go in the path of development, which would benefit the local people.

At the meeting, awareness on sexual violence against children and evil effects of narcotics drugs were created. The people were asked to call Child helpline 1098 or 14417 with regard to child marriages, child labour and sexual harassment of children.

Similarly, people should alert about ganja peddlers to prevent youths from getting ruined by addiction to drugs.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Joint Director, Agriculture, Uthandaraman, Revenue Divisional Officer Aruppukottai, Kalyankumar, Assistant Director (Panchayats), Umashankar, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, Sankar S. Narayanan, Deputy Director (Health), N. Kalusivalingam, were among those present.