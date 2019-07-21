People block road at three places, demanding water

DINDIGUL

Hundreds of people from Athoor near here blocked Sempatti Road at three places on Sunday, demanding drinking water supply.

This is the third time in three months that the people of Athoor resorted to road blockade demanding drinking water. Athoor, which is getting water supplied from Kamarajar Sagar dam, has become water-starved in the recent times. As the dam has dried up, there is no perennial water supply source for the village.

However, a water pipeline laid up to Dindigul passes through Athoor and the people of the village have been demanding that a connection be given to that pipeline for supply to Athoor. On Sunday, the people alleged that no action had been taken despite repeated protests.

Athoor Block Development Officer Subramanian and Sempatti Inspector of Police Rajendran held talks with the protesters and assured them that water would be supplied to them soon, following which they dispersed.

Traffic on the stretch was affected for more than two hours due to the blockade.