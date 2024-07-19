ADVERTISEMENT

People block road after woman admitted for family planning surgery dies

Updated - July 19, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of people blocked the road in front of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, as a woman from Mallal, Thavachithra (26), who had been admitted to Periyapattinam Upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) for family planning surgery and later shifted to the Ramanathapuram hospital, died on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the woman had delivered a baby girl at Thiru Uthirakosamangai PHC on July 15.

She was taken to Periyapattinam Upgraded PHC for the family planning surgery on July 17. However, immediately after she was administered an injection, her health condition worsened and she was referred to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The relatives complained that wrong treatment had claimed the woman’s life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US