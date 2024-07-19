People block road after woman admitted for family planning surgery dies

Scores of people blocked the road in front of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, as a woman from Mallal, Thavachithra (26), who had been admitted to Periyapattinam Upgraded Primary Health Centre (PHC) for family planning surgery and later shifted to the Ramanathapuram hospital, died on Friday.
The police said the woman had delivered a baby girl at Thiru Uthirakosamangai PHC on July 15.
She was taken to Periyapattinam Upgraded PHC for the family planning surgery on July 17. However, immediately after she was administered an injection, her health condition worsened and she was referred to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.
The relatives complained that wrong treatment had claimed the woman’s life.