People block road after woman admitted for family planning surgery dies

Published - July 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of people blocked the road in front of Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital as a woman from Mallal, Thavachithra (26), died while she was admitted for family planning surgery, on Friday.

The police said that the woman had delivered a girl baby at the Government hospital in Uthirakosamangai on July 15.

She was taken to the Periyapattinam Government hospital for the family planning surgery on July 17. However, immediately after she was administered an injection, her health condition worsened and she was referred to the Medical College hospital, where she died on Friday.

The relatives complained that wrong treatment had claimed the woman’s life.

