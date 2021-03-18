People are tired of corruption, says MDMK’s Boominathan

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam district secretary Pudur Boominathan, who is contesting in the Madurai South Assembly constituency, has appealed to the voters to give him a chance to serve them as he remains untainted.
Speaking at an election rally after filing his nominations before the Returning Officer, he said, “I have been in public life for over 25 years. I have not amassed wealth or taken ill-gotten money home. Being with our founder and general secretary Vaiko, I have learnt to be loyal to the people and helped the needy whenever they approached him.”
Recalling how he lost in 2011 in the election by a meagre 52 votes, Mr. Boominathan said he expected to win comfortably this time as the people were tired of corruption and malpractice in the AIADMK rule.
Under the leadership of DMK leader M.K. Stalin, not only Madurai, but the entire State would stand to benefit and witness growth and development, he said.
Mr. Boominathan said he was well aware of issues faced by residents of his constituency since he was one among them.
Earlier, DMK functionaries Pon Muthuramalingam and Velusamy, Karthikeyan of the Congress and Pandiammal of Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi spoke.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko is expected to canvass votes for Mr. Boominathan in the coming week.
