Pensioners, workers lay siege to TNSTC office

November 22, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the TNSTC Pensioners Welfare Association and members of the CITU - TNSTC, laying a siege to the TNSTC office in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

Virudhunagar

Members of the TNSTC Pensioners’ Welfare Association and the CITU-TNSTC region laid a siege to the TNSTC office here seeking pension benefits to retired employees.

They were led by the pensioners’ welfare association president Thangapalam and secretary R. Bose.

Members of the CITU-TNSTC, Virudhunagar region joined the seniors in the protest. Its general secretary M. Vellaidurai said that many TNSTC workers had died in harness since 2020 May and their families were yet to get benefits like provident fund, gratuity and commutation.

“Many had died due to COVID-19, accident during duty and faced natural death also. Their families were undergoing a lot of sufferings after losing the bread winners. But, these families could not get their basic help from the government,” he said.

Besides, those who got voluntary retirement and those who retired on superannation since May 2020 were yet to get their PF, gratuity and commutation.

Similarly, dearness allowance hikes have not been implemented for those who retired in November 2015. “Despite, the High court directing the State Government to give the dues for the pensioners, the Government is silent till date,” he added.

CITU-TNSTC, Virudhunagar region, president, A. Sundararajan, was present.

