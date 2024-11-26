ADVERTISEMENT

Pensioners stage protest in Thoothukudi

Published - November 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association stage a demonstration in front of Thoothukudi taluk office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Retired employees from various departments of the State government staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday, urging the State government to fulfil promises made during the election campaign.

The demonstration was organised by Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association. The key demands raised by the retirees include the restoration of the old pension scheme, providing an additional pension to those who attained 70 years, and ensuring a minimum pension of ₹7,850 for the employees receiving gratuity pension such as anganwadi workers and village panchayat secretaries. They also demanded a medical insurance scheme that is free of issues.

The association’s Thoothukudi branch secretary M. Subramanian, vice-president P. Kamaluddin, district secretary L. Ramamurthy, district vice-president Alphonse Ligori were present.

