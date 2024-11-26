Pensioners stage protest in Thoothukudi

Retired employees from various departments of the State government staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday, urging the State government to fulfil promises made during the election campaign.

The demonstration was organised by Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association. The key demands raised by the retirees include the restoration of the old pension scheme, providing an additional pension to those who attained 70 years, and ensuring a minimum pension of ₹7,850 for the employees receiving gratuity pension such as anganwadi workers and village panchayat secretaries. They also demanded a medical insurance scheme that is free of issues.

The association’s Thoothukudi branch secretary M. Subramanian, vice-president P. Kamaluddin, district secretary L. Ramamurthy, district vice-president Alphonse Ligori were present.