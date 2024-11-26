 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Pensioners stage protest in Thoothukudi

Published - November 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association stage a demonstration in front of Thoothukudi taluk office on Tuesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association stage a demonstration in front of Thoothukudi taluk office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Retired employees from various departments of the State government staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday, urging the State government to fulfil promises made during the election campaign.

The demonstration was organised by Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association. The key demands raised by the retirees include the restoration of the old pension scheme, providing an additional pension to those who attained 70 years, and ensuring a minimum pension of ₹7,850 for the employees receiving gratuity pension such as anganwadi workers and village panchayat secretaries. They also demanded a medical insurance scheme that is free of issues.

The association’s Thoothukudi branch secretary M. Subramanian, vice-president P. Kamaluddin, district secretary L. Ramamurthy, district vice-president Alphonse Ligori were present.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.