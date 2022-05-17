Pensioners stage demo

Urging the State government to abolish contributory pension scheme and reintroduce the old pension scheme, members of Pensioners’ Association staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

Led by Association’s district president C. Karunakaran, the pensioners raised slogans to highlight their demand and said the government should reimburse medical expenses of the pensioners who were affected by COVID-19 and underwent treatment. The anomalies in the pensioners’ insurance scheme should be rectified.

A minimum pension of ₹7,850 should be given to those who served as nutritious meal and anganvadi workers and village assistants, they demanded.