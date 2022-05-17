Pensioners stage demo
Urging the State government to abolish contributory pension scheme and reintroduce the old pension scheme, members of Pensioners’ Association staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.
Led by Association’s district president C. Karunakaran, the pensioners raised slogans to highlight their demand and said the government should reimburse medical expenses of the pensioners who were affected by COVID-19 and underwent treatment. The anomalies in the pensioners’ insurance scheme should be rectified.
A minimum pension of ₹7,850 should be given to those who served as nutritious meal and anganvadi workers and village assistants, they demanded.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.