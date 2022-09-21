Pensioners demand disbursal of DA arrears

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners’ Association (TNGPA) staged a protest pressing for a 10-point charter of demands near the Union Office in Dindigul on Tuesday.

The protestors urged the State to disburse Dearness Allowance arrears, to restore the old pension scheme and withdraw the new pension scheme.

Their demands also included to reduce the subscription fee of ₹ 350 for the medical insurance and to make the insurance scheme free of shortcomings.

They raised slogans to increase the pension paid to people over the age of 70 by 10% at the earliest and to pay ₹7,850 as pension to people who retired from the post of noon meal and anganwadi workers, panchayat secretaries and revenue village assistants.

A similar protest was staged in front of Theni Collectorate, led by district president K. Durairaj and secretary A.P. Murugesan.