Pensioners’ confederation urge Centre and State government to increase medical assistance

May 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - MADURAI

Members of the Central and State governments public sector pensioners’ confederation have appealed to the Union and State governments to increase medical assistance among other demands here on Thursday.

Submitting a memorandum to the District Collector, the delegation led by confederation State treasurer S. Sampath, told media persons that considering the average longevity of the pensioners, the government should enhance the medical assistance and also the pension for the pensioners above 70 years.

The DA arrears for the Transport department, TWAD Board pensioners were pending and they urged the government to regularise them immediately. Anganwadi and noon meal workers’ pay scale had to be regularised so that pensioners from the department can benefit on superannuation.

The confederation also urged to reinstate the old pension scheme and drop the new pension plan.

The office-bearers of the confederation had recently met and the executive committee members had resolved to obtain signatures of thousands of pensioners across the State and submit the memorandum to the officials for action. The confederation would meet on August 9 to discuss the next course of action, they added.