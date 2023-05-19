HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pensioners’ confederation urge Centre and State government to increase medical assistance

May 19, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Central and State governments public sector pensioners’ confederation have appealed to the Union and State governments to increase medical assistance among other demands here on Thursday.

Submitting a memorandum to the District Collector, the delegation led by confederation State treasurer S. Sampath, told media persons that considering the average longevity of the pensioners, the government should enhance the medical assistance and also the pension for the pensioners above 70 years.

The DA arrears for the Transport department, TWAD Board pensioners were pending and they urged the government to regularise them immediately. Anganwadi and noon meal workers’ pay scale had to be regularised so that pensioners from the department can benefit on superannuation.

The confederation also urged to reinstate the old pension scheme and drop the new pension plan.

The office-bearers of the confederation had recently met and the executive committee members had resolved to obtain signatures of thousands of pensioners across the State and submit the memorandum to the officials for action. The confederation would meet on August 9 to discuss the next course of action, they added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.