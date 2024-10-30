GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pensioners can submit digital life certificates from home through postal staff

Published - October 30, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pensioners of the Central and the State governments, Armed Forces, Employees Provident Fund and other pensioners who were required to submit life certificate from November 1 can do so from their home through the local postal employees.

To avoid the hassle of submitting life certificate in person, the India Post Payments Bank under the Postal Department has made arrangements for the postal employees to collect digital life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) using biometric or FACE RD application methods directly from the home of the pensioners for a service charge of ₹70 to be paid to the postal employee.

The pensioners who wish to avail themselves of this service can contact the nearest post office or the local postal employee. They can also register the request through the website: https://ccc.cept.gov.in/ServiceRequest/request.aspx or by downloading the ‘Postinfo application’. For further details, people can contact 0452 2534499.

Special camps will be organised in all the post offices from November 1 to provide this service and pensioners can submit their Aadhaar number, mobile phone number, PPO number and pension account details to the postal employee to submit their digital life certificate, according to a press release by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division.

