Pensioners asked to update Digital Life Certificate

March 20, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has requested Employees Pension Scheme, 1995, pensioners who have not submitted their Digital Life Certificate to update it through the nearest CSC/e-Seva Centre/Bank branch/Post office, etc.

In accordance with the provisions of Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, each pensioner shall submit Life Certificate/Jeevan Pramaan once a year to continue getting pension. This Life Certificate is valid for one year from the date of submission of Life Certificate/Jeevan Pramaan.

EPFO has recently provided the facility for updating Digital Life Certificate through Android phone using Face Authentication Technology (‘Aadhaar Face RD App’ which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and ‘Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in).

If Life Certificate is not updated for more than one year, the monthly pension will be stopped till further updation of Life Certificate. In case of any death of pensioners, the family member of such pensioner may forward a copy of the death certificate to the office, said a press release issued by the Regional P.F. Commissioner-I Amiya Kant.

