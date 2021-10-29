Pension pay orders handed over

Tirunelveli

29 October 2021 21:17 IST

Eight persons, including six workers of a beedi manufacturing unit, received pension pay orders from Ganesh Kumar Jani, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner I, on Friday as they retire from service on October 31.

The remaining two beneficiaries are from DCW, Arumuganeri and Tuticorin Sarvodhaya Sangh.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Government, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers of EPFO has introduced the plan, ‘Prayaas’ to grant pension to the retiring EPFO subscribers on their date of retirement under this programme. Hence, the EPFO – Tirunelveli organised a simple event on its premises on Friday to disburse the pension payment orders to the subscribers retiring on October 31, 2021.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar, after handing over the pension pay orders, appealed to the employers to extend their cooperation for the successful implementation of this plan by duly following the pre-requisites required such as KYC of the employees, online updation of profile and nomination, advance payment of the contribution due for the retiring month, forwarding of pension claim in 10-D enclosing the additional documents as deemed necessary.

Senior officers of EPFO, Kumaravel, S. Safrina and Saraswathi were present.

In the morning, a free siddha medical camp was organised for the benefit of the EPFO employees.