Pension pay orders given ahead of retirement day

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation handed over pension pay orders to a few subscribers who retire from service on Sunday.
The Union government, in a bid to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the subscribers of EPFO, has introduced a scheme, ‘Prayaas,’ to give pension to the retiring EPFO subscribers on their date of retirement under this programme. Hence, the EPFO-Tirunelveli organised an event on its premises on Thursday to disburse the pension payment orders to the subscribers retiring on January 31.
Subscribers Pappathi, Theivanai, Subbammal, Shenbaganatchiyar and Anandavalli - all employed with Muruga Home Industries, Surandai; P. Paramasivan and Samydoss of Madura Coats, Ambasamudram; Pasupathi Murugesan of Original Wax Matches, Serma Santha Seenivasan of Fauna International, and Paul Kani of K.M. Pillai, received their pension pay orders from V. Kalaichelvan, Assistant PF Commissioner.
Mr. Kalaichelvan appealed to the employers to extend their cooperation for the successful implementation of this plan by duly following the pre-requisites required such as KYC of the employees, online updation of profile and nomination, advance payment of contribution dues for the retiring month, forwarding of pension claim in 10-D enclosing the additional documents as deemed necessary.
Senior officers of EPFO – Tirunelveli S. Thilagar, R. Ramana Kesaha and Saraswathi were present.
