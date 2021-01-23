Pension benefits handed over

Adi Dravida Welfare Minister V. M. Rajalakshmi handed over pension benefits to 434 persons, who had successfully completed their service in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation on Saturday. At a function held at Sankarankoil TNSTC depot, Collector G. S. Sameeran presided. Managing Director Thiruvambalan Pillai and other senior officials participated.

The Minister said the government had kept its promises to various sections in the society. Pensioners should rest assured that the AIADMK government would continue to serve the needy and poor.

As many as 434 employees, who had retired from service between 2019 April and December in the Tirunelveli region were given cheques totalling ₹88.58 crore, a press release said.

The Minister also inaugurated road laying works within the TNSTC depot here at a cost of ₹10 lakh.