March 13, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MADURAI

Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Pension Adalat on April 19 at 11 a.m.. The Adalat will be held at the Workplace Computer Training Centre, Office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region (TN), Madurai. The last date for receipt of the grievance for the Pension Adalat is March 16.

According to a press release, the grievances pertaining to delay/non-settlement of pension benefits in respect of officials retired from the Department of Posts and grievances in receipt of pension and family pension payment through post offices in respect of retired officials of other departments such as Railway/Telecom alone will be entertained.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with Divisions/Units and in respect of which the pensioners are not satisfied with the response from the divisional level can be brought to the Pension Adalat. Fresh cases sent directly to the Adalat will not be entertained.

The grievances should be sent through ordinary or registered or speed post. Grievances sent through private couriers will not be entertained. The grievances should be addressed to S. Porkodi, Accounts Officer, Office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region (TN), Madurai 625002. Or by e-mail: accts.madurai@indiapost.gov.in, said the press release.

Pensioners can personally attend the grievance meeting. Those who cannot attend it personally can attend through video conference at 3 p.m. on April 19. They can attend through Google Meet. The current residential address, mobile number and name of the nearest post office may be indicated by the complainant/pensioner for attending through video conference, said the press release.